Briefly News got our readers to share how they met their current baes and some of the stories are hilarious

Asking the question on our official Facebook page, many of our loyal followers shared their stories with great honesty and detail

Some met on social media, others at funerals, lol, but every story was unique and greatly appreciated

Not everyone has a fairy tale to tell when it comes to how they met their significant others, and it is sometimes more exciting that way. Briefly News got our readers to let us in on their romantic, or tragic, meetings and peeps did not spare details.

The mjolo game is tough. Some people have given up completely on love while others have accepted the tragedy that brought them together.

Briefly News took to our Facebook page to get some insight from our people into how they came about hooking up with their current partners. Let us just say… not everyone has a story they’d like to tell their children, lol.

“How did you meet your current partner?”

Our honest and hilarious readers share their stories

People went all in, sharing all the weird, wonderful and shocking details of how they met bae. We love hearing from our readers and appreciate their honesty and humour. You guys are the best!

Take a look at just a few of our favourites:

Kerita Tawana Choga said:

“Someone sold him my number.”

Khaya Comfort Kubeka said:

“I took my chances while she was pregnant lucky for me guy who impregnated her ran away ... long story short 7 years later we are still together.”

Fannie Ntooi said:

“In my dreams ❣️I see her once a month in my sleep and soon it will be a reality because dreams do come true ❣️️”

Emmanuel Maluta Sigonde said:

“I stop her at the street she was walking alone then I proposed to her now we have 18 years together.”

Harrison Ncube said:

“We met in the library we were both carrying books and bumped into each other, books fell and we also fell for each other, just like that. Adele Ncube confirms babe what I'm sayingthey are saying I'm lying.”

Candice Bonnie Ngobeni said:

“It was my first day at high school, and I got lost trying to find the class I was supposed to attend. Then he came to my rescue and he took me to that class yah 11 years later we're still together ♥️”

Thobani Ngema said:

“@the funeral!! Just loved the way she cried' the moaning is not bad either”

Lady says 'yes' to bae she met on #I'mStaying social media group

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Facebook group #I'mStaying is aimed at reminding South Africans about the many good things in the country while uniting those who promise to never leave.

It is here that Isaiah and Sinead met, made a deep connection and fell in love. The two haven't been dating all that long, but when you know, you know.

It was gathered that the happy couple got engaged and will get married. They will remain in South Africa, a passion that they obviously share.

