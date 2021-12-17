Prince Kaybee recently shared a post calling out individuals who have masked up a huge amount of success without the education to back it up

The timing of the musician's post seemed oddly suspicious to peeps as it happened just moments after Cassper Nyovest shared snaps of his brand new McLaren

Cass and Kaybee have a history of having beef with each other, so followers could not help but assume the DJ was taking soft jabs at the birthday boy

Mzansi has reasons to believe that Prince Kaybee is reigniting his feud with Cassper Nyovest. The Gugulethu hitmaker shared a post that had followers convinced he was firing shots at Cassper's education.

Prince Kaybee has peeps convinced that he is taking silent jabs at Cassper Nyovest. Image: @princekaybee and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee had a burning thought he needed to get off of his chest and so he took to Twitter to share his somewhat controversial opinion. The producer shared that knowing that there are people out there without an academic record to their name making bank, does not sit right with him.

This tweet would have gone past as any other venting session on the app but the fact that it came around the same time that Cassper Nyovest shared photos of his brand new McLaren, seemed a little suspicious.

The Twitter streets began lighting up with speculations that Prince Kaybee's tweet was directed at his nemesis Cassper Nyovest, or as he calls him "Sasko Sam".

@Real_Precious_M said:

"Cassper Nyovest without a Matric Certificate bought a R4 Million car and some of us with Degrees and Masters are even struggling to get a Job with our qualifications. I thought Education was the key to Success?"

@Erny_Simbane wrote:

"Haai Kabelo just congratulate the guy, Elon Musk is not educated but he is extremely wealthy and even beyond what an educated guy can comprehend so what spaces are you talking about? However, I am not saying you are hating I am just saying is that there I no method to success PA."

@BonganiManandi tweeted:

"The only person who's not opening themselves up it's you bruh! .. you need to know first what is education .. education is not something you can accumulate From school only .. education is everything everywhere. think about it."

@PuttyM added:

"I know for a fact that if it was AKA who bought a McLaren and launched his alcohol beverage Prince’s TL would be filled with congratulatory messages. His jealousy and hate has filled critical levels."

This wasn't the first time that Prince Kaybee took internet jabs at Cassper. IOL reported that Kaybee tweeted something accusing Nyovest of disconnecting from his fans despite the fact that they made him who he was. Cass clapped back calling him clout chaser.

