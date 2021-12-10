Prince Kaybee let his followers know he is not convinced that lobola negotiations are essential in the modern context

The new dad explained that the traditional practice does nothing to ensure women are taken care of, adding he would not want it for his daughter

Prince Kaybee concluded that lobola creates unwanted pressure for men, sharing suicide statistics related to the topic

Prince Kaybee ignited a debate on social media after presenting his views on lobola negotiations. The DJ and producer let followers know he doesn't support the action of paying a bride price while questioning why others still do.

Prince Kaybee explains why he does not advocate for lobola negotiations. Images: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape, Kseniya Konovets/Unsplash

Prince Kaybee, who is a father of two, explained that the process of lobola does not secure a happy marriage. He elaborated that he thinks the display of wealth presented during lobola negotiations is useless. He wrote:

“There’s a lot of women married by rich men but they are not taken care of, you showing me how much you have doesn’t mean anything.”

The hitmaker supported his points with the information he gathered while researching the topic. Prince Kaybee presented that some men end up depressed and in debt while succumbing to the pressures of lobola.

The music master shared:

“I read somewhere that some men take loans to pay lobola, live trying to pay back the loan while paying for everything in the house then get divorced losing everything but debts. 35% of these men commit suicide.”

One follower challenged Prince Kaybee's beliefs in response to his findings. The fan, @MenziSbo commented:

They should stop falling into peer pressure. Don't get married if you can't afford it.

Prince Kaybee responded:

"...the pressure is really unnecessary"

Prince Kaybee asks for relationship advice

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Prince Kaybee took to social media to ask his followers for relationship advice. The musician shared that a girl from his past popped up and reminded him that he wanted her 10 years ago.

Not knowing what to do next, the Hosh hitmaker headed online to ask for help. According to ZAlebs, the surprised DJ asked his fans:

"Quick question, what do you do when a lady says, 'O no mpatla 10 years ago,' what must happen?"

Prince Kaybee's fans flooded his comment section on Twitter with hilarious responses to his question. Check out some of their comments below:

@Priscilla_M63 said:

"She wants you to actually want her again so she could give you a sec chance. Wena just say 'eya anker neo nqhoshetsa' then she will either say a re jole hape or play hard to get but otherwise play it safe."

@Muedinc wrote:

"Keywords '10 years ago,' a lot has happened since then."

@TheRealMeaf wrote:

"Tell her to go fetch her life back."

@michael_kaniel said:

"She definitely sending you signals of what she wants to happen now."

