Prince Kaybee has asked for relationship advice after a lady he wanted 10 years ago recently reminded him about it

The award-winning musician, who doesn't know what to do next, took to social media to share his story with his followers hoping to get good advice

The Hosh hitmaker's fans took to his timeline and shared hilarious reactions, with many telling him to smash and disappear

Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to ask his followers for relationship advice. The award-winning music producer shared that a girl from his past recently popped up and reminded him that he wanted her 10 years ago

Prince Kaybee has asked his fans for relationship advice. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Not knowing what to do next, the Hosh hitmaker headed online to ask for help. According to ZAlebs, the surprised DJ asked his fans:

"Quick question, what do you do when a lady says, 'O no mpatla 10 years ago,' what must happen?"

Prince Kaybee's fans flooded his comment section on Twitter with hilarious responses to his question. Check out some of their comments below:

@Priscilla_M63 said:

"She wants you to actually want her again so she could give you a sec chance. Wena just say 'eya anker neo nqhoshetsa' then she will either say a re jole hape or play hard to get but otherwise play it safe."

@Muedinc wrote:

"Keywords '10 years ago', a lot has happened since then."

@kukiymasta commented:

"Just link up with her, smash and ghost her for another 10 years."

@TheRealMeaf wrote:

"Tell her to go fetch her life back."

@michael_kaniel said:

"She definitely sending you signals of what she wants to happen now."

@Luckymasanabo2 wrote:

"Eat and leave her."

@Kopano46981670 added:

"Eat the cake and ghost her....phela le yona cake ese kgathetse no need to keep her."

