Thando Thabethe Hints She's Ready to Give Lunga Shabalala Babies: "Broody"

Thando Thabethe has hinted that she's ready to give her boo Lunga Shabalala a bundle of joy

The radio personality told her man to take on the fatherhood challenge after he asked for ideas on social media

Many of the celeb couple's fans agreed that the actress is ready to become the TV presenter's baby mama

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thando Thabethe has hinted that she's ready for motherhood. The stunner told her bae recently that he should take on the fatherhood challenge after he finished the 947 Ride Joburg challenge.

Thando Thabethe has hinted that she's ready to give Lunga Shabalala babies. Image: @thando_thabethe, @lunga_shabalala

Source: Instagram

Lunga's bae jumped on his comments section on Twitter recently when he asked tweeps which challenge he should take up next. The radio presenter was straight forward and told him what she would like to see him tackle next. Thando reacted:

"Fatherhood."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Many took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her reply to her boo's question. The majority of tweeps think she's ready to become Lunga's baby mama, according to ZAlebs. Check out some of their comments below:

@Tarani_Zani said:

"Mmmm.... feeling broody Thando? That moment when a woman is giving hints that she wants a baby."

@Nhle_Mntimande wrote:

"Imagine how beautiful their babies would be. I'm here for it."

@ThokozaniChili commented:

"The way South African men are set up I don’t know if this is a drag or a shot. Now I’m googling if Lunga has a child he’s abandoning."

@Just_Lefentse said:

"Heeee!! Thando wants to mitha."

@SyabongaCharle4 commented:

"Are you pregnant??"

@Lora_Labarb added:

"This one seems like a perfect idea."

Inside Thando Thabethe's romantic birthday getaway with Lunga Shabalala

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe had a romantic birthday getaway with her bae, Lunga Shabalala. Thando and her TV presenter boyfriend spent the past weekend in Cape Town.

The celeb couple took to social media to let their friends in on what went down in the Western Cape. Both the stars took to their Instagram accounts and shared videos and snaps of some of the highlights of their romantic trip.

ZAlebs reports that the lovebirds were enjoying their getaway in Knysna, as per Thando's location tag. In one of the clips posted Lunga posted on Instagram stories, he walks along the beach with the stunner chilling in the back.

Source: Briefly.co.za