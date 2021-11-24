Mome Mahlangu has opened up about her spiritual journey and said she's at peace and happy since she accepted her calling

The reality TV star shared that she used to have dreams that she didn't understand since her childhood

Tall Ass Mo's wife recently revealed that she's not a sangoma but a prophet, according to media reports

Mome Mahlangu took to social media to open up about her spiritual journey. The media personality shared that she's at peace and happy because of her gift.

Mome Mahlangu has become a prophet. Image: @mrsmome.m

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star said she used to have dreams she did not understand when she was still young. Mome's mom used to explain to her that it wasn't dreams but messages that she would understand when she's an adult.

She said now she understands her past visions because she has accepted her spiritual calling. Mome described herself as a "powerful blessing". According to TshisaLIVE, Mome recently said that she's not a sangoma but a prophet.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 22 November, Mome posted a snap of herself gracefully donning her prophet attire.

Her fans took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on her story. Check out some of their comments below:

silindile_jiyane said:

"Now it makes so much sense to me."

nkoanerebecca wrote:

"I'm sooo proud of you ngwana badimo."

lonalove_ketsiwe commented:

"That's why I was always drawn towards you. CAMAGU ngane yedlozi..."

lebogang_mahlalela said:

"I truly love how the veil is coming off of us when looking into our existence. We are the lights of this world indeed."

iam_queen_lali wrote:

"Only the chosen ones understand this journey. Thokozani."

mariamello510 added:

"Wow. The spirit journey will make you humble, beautiful in so many ways."

Inside Toll Ass Mo's spiritual homecoming party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that comedian Tall Ass Mo's family threw him a spiritual homecoming party after he completed his spiritual journey. Mzansi stars such as Max Hoba and The Soil's Buhlebendalo Mda were some of the guests at the entertainers' party.

The two singers also performed for other guests who were invited to the traditional ceremony. Tall Ass Mo's wife Mome Mahlangu took to social media and posted snaps from the event.

The funnyman was seen dancing with his children and other people who have accepted their calling during the party held at their home in Sandton.

Source: Briefly.co.za