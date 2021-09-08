Inside Tall Ass Mo's Spiritual Homecoming Party: "Thokozani Khehla"

Tall Ass Mo's family organised him a beautiful spiritual homecoming party when he returned from his spiritual journey recently

The comedian accepted his ancestral calling a few months back and embarked on a six-month spiritual journey

Famous singers such as Max Hoba and Buhlebendalo Mda from The Soil were some of the guests at the homecoming ceremony

Comedian Tall Ass Mo's family threw him a spiritual homecoming party after he completed his spiritual journey. Mzansi stars such as Max Hoba and The Soil's Buhlebendalo Mda were some of the guests at the entertainers' party.

Toll Ass Mo's family threw him a spiritual homecoming party recently. Image: @tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

The two singers also performed for other guests who were invited at the traditional ceremony. Tall Ass Mo's wife Mome Mahlangu took to social media and posted snaps from the event.

The funnyman was seen dancing with his children and other people who have accepted their calling during the party held at their home in Sandton.

Taking to Instagram, Mome, who is a reality TV star, captioned a pic of herself with her hubby:

"Breaking generational curses begins when we acknowledge who we are, not for the faint hearted, you are chosen to carry this gift because they know your strength to heal generations."

She added that Mo's calling is not a conference call but his life journey, according to TshisaLIVE. Social media users took to Mome's comment section to react to the beautiful ceremony. Check out some of their comments below:

im_ladyo said:

"Its always the supporting and sticking together for me."

mthandipatience wrote:

"I love the way you support your husband Mrs."

khanya_greens commented:

"Couple Goals."

thandekapheeha said:

"Thokozani Khehla. This resonates with me so deep. May I accept my gift and start my journey."

mpumi_sn wrote:

"Your caption speaks to me."

gladys_majako added:

"They can only learn from the best, you guys are doing a phenomenal job."

Tall Ass Mo answers ancestral calling

In related news, Briefly News reported that Tall Ass Mo is the latest Mzansi celeb to answer his ancestral calling. The stand-up comedian is now a sangoma. The reality TV star's wife, Mome Mahlangu, took to social media on Tuesday, 31 August to announce the news. She also revealed her hubby's ancestral name, which is Mahambahleka.

Taking to Instagram, Mome posted a snap of the comedian performing traditional dances with his kids and other sangomas. Mome shared that they welcomed Mahambahleka back home after his spiritual journey a few months back. He had been on the journey for six months.

"Drums rolled all night in the middle of our estate in Sandton after 6 months of spiritual journey and healing," she said, according to ZAlebs.

