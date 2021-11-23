Metro FM presenter Lamiez Holworthy has credited her mother for making her a good mom too

The TV presenter and club DJ is a good mom to her hubby Kuli Chana's daughter from his previous relationship

The star usually posts cute snaps of herself and 8-year-old Nia on her timeline and may in Mzansi have praised her for taking care of their daughter

Lamiez Holworthy has shared that motherhood is in her genes. The Metro FM presenter has opened up about accepting Khuli Chana's daughter, Nia.

Lamiez Holworthy has credited her mother for making her a good mom to Khuli Chana's daughter. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

The rapper hubby got her daughter from his ex, Asanda Maku. However, Lamiez has opened her arms and accepted Nia as her own. She usually posts videos and pics of herself spending some mom-and-daughter time with the 8-year-old.

TshisaLIVE reports that the TV presenter shared that she's a good mother because of her own mom. According to the publication, she further said:

"Some day when my husband and I decide to extend our family, I will be an even greater mother."

The club DJ took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself and Nia getting down to her hubby's new track, Take Care. Peeps praised her for loving her hubby's kid like her own.

Check out some of their comments below:

tyled_by_themrs said:

"Your love for this little girl is so evident even through our screens, she’s a blessed girl."

snehkamndayi wrote:

"This is next level, the love and support. And the other day I listened a bit to your hubby’s interview on Metro FM, I loved it."

zukiswakoti wrote:

"Mama taking a few lessons before a night out."

juicylee_90 added:

"You're the best ever and you are my inspiration I love you."

Khuli Chana shows Lamiez Holworthy support after she was trolled online

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khuli Chana took to social media recently to show love to his wife Lamiez Holworthy. The stunner was trending after a hater body-shamed her for wearing short shorts to work.

The loving hubby saw that her boo was trending and quickly took to her comment section to offer her support. The rapper reassured the Metro FM presenter that she was hot in her shorts. Taking to the former Live AMP presenter timeline on Twitter, the Buyile hitmaker commented:

"My skat wa baba."

Lamiez thanked her boo for offering her a shoulder to lean on when she was being bullied on the micro-blogging app.

