Mzansi rapper JR and his boo Tshepi Vundla have revealed that they are expecting another baby

The stunner shared cute pregnant snaps showing off her baby bump and one pic of herself with her fam, JR and son Siba

Tshepi also shared a sweet message dedicated to four-year-old Siba and the bundle who is on the way

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JR and his bae, Tshepi Vundla, have announced that they're expecting their second baby. Four-year old Siba's parents took to social media recently to share the good news about the pregnancy.

Rapper JR and Tshepi Vundla are expecting their second baby. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

The rapper's boo posted stunning snaps of herself showing off her baby bump and her family. The stunner captioned the pics with a sweet message to her kids.

Taking to Instagram, Tshepi shared that they cannot wait to meet their second baby. She added that they adore both their children.

"No matter what, I want my children to know they were wished for, longed for, prayed for, and that they are forever loved. We cannot wait to meet you," she wrote, according to TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi celebs flooded Tshepi's timeline to congratulate her and her man. Check out some of the comments below:

Jessica Nkosi said:

"Congratulations, mama."

Bontle Modiselle commented:

"My heart just did a little somersault. Congratulations family. May God bless your family abundantly."

Simz Ngema said:

"Girl!!! I saw the glow and then I saw you posting food every day on your stories and I was like... Congratulations beautiful."

Dineo Moeketsi wrote:

"Congratulations Mama TV and Papa @jrafrika."

K Naomi commented:

"Congratulations on your bundle of joy."

Ayanda Thabethe added:

"I’m sooooo happy for you! Congratulations, fam."

14 Pics of K Naomi's baby shower

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K Naomi took social media to share snaps from her lit baby shower. The TV personality shared that her boo, friends and family threw her the party before they welcome Baby P to the world.

The stunner, who got engaged recently, shared that she and her bae cannot wait to welcome their first bundle of joy to the world. She posted 14 beautiful snaps from the baby shower on her official Instagram account. The excited momma's first caption read:

"A baby momma! My partner, friends and family decided to throw me a beautiful baby shower. I am so grateful, so blessed and so loved! It was such a perfect day celebrating Baby P."

Source: Briefly.co.za