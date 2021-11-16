14 Pics of K Naomi's Lux Baby Shower, Stunner Can't Wait to Welcome Baby P

K Naomi's family, close friends and her boo threw her a luxurious baby shower a few days ago

The TV presenter took to her timeline this Tuesday to post 14 beautiful snaps that were taken during her special day

The stunner, who got engaged a few weeks back, shared that she and her man can't wait to welcome Baby P to the world

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

K Naomi has taken to social media to share snaps from her lit baby shower. The TV personality shared that her boo, friends and family threw her the party before they welcome Baby P to the world.

K Naomi has shared that she can't wait to welcome her baby, Baby P. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

The stunner, who got engaged recently, shared that she and her bae cannot wait to welcome their first bundle of joy to the world. She posted 14 beautiful snaps from the baby shower on her official Instagram account. The excited momma's first caption read:

"A Baby Momma! My partner, friends and family decided to throw me a beautiful baby shower. I am so grateful, so blessed and so loved! It was such a perfect day celebrating Baby P."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The star captioned the second batch of snaps she posted on Tuesday, 16 November:

"We can’t wait to meet you Baby P! #PhotoDump. I hope this is the space you come into, filled with all this joy, all this love and support. Thank you so much to all my friends and family (there’s missing pictures) for what was an amazing day and truly the beginning of my motherhood journey…"

K Naomi shares stunning video of her engagement

In related news, Briefly News reported that K Naomi took to social media to share a stunning video of her special day. The stunner, who got engaged recently, posted a heart-melting clip of the moment her bae popped the big question.

The TV personality, real name K Naomi Noinyane, shared that she's grateful and blessed to be jumping on the next chapter of her life with someone who adores her.

She took to social media on Wednesday, 6 October and posted the snippet of the beautiful moment. The stunner said she's grateful to embark on this journey with her bae.

Source: Briefly.co.za