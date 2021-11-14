Lady Gaga, Cher & Paris Hilton Post Moving Tributes to Celebrate #FreedBritney

Celebrity friends have headed online to celebrate the news of Britney Spears finally being released from her conservatorship

Lady Gaga, Cher, Paris Hilton and Miss Elliot all shared touching tributes which came from the most sincere place

The news of Britney Spears finally being released from her conservatorship has the world rallying in support of the once mistreated artist.

Lady Gaga, Cher, Paris Hilton and Miss Elliot all shared touching tributes to Britney Spears. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, Spears shared this touching message celebrating her freedom:

"Good God, I love my fans so much it’s crazy ❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen," she wrote.

The Queen's influence on pop music has been felt for generations and many musicians, including Lady Gaga, Cher and Miss Elliot headed online to celebrate the starlet finally being able to enjoy her freedom.

Celebrity friend Paris Hilton shared a cute snap of herself and Britney way back in the day, calling the pop star the "most resilient, kind and inspiring soul."

Check out some of the touching celebratory messages for the popstar below:

Britney Spears is finally free, the pop star released from conservatorship

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the international queen of pop, Britney Spears, has finally been released from her conservatorship. She was placed under the supervision of her father 13 years ago after her very public meltdown.

She told her 35 million Instagram followers that she was going to cry when the news was confirmed.

On Friday, a judge ended the conservatorship. Fans who had gathered outside the courthouse celebrated when the news broke according to BBC.

Her father, Jamie Spears said that it was time that his daughter took back control of her own life according to Sky News.

The conservatorship had placed all of Britney's financial and career decisions in the hands of her dad, this also included serious personal choices such as when she saw her children and if she could get remarried.

The pop star had promised that she would not perform in public until she was released from the restrictive court order.

