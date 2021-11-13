Britney Spears Is Finally Free, Pop Star Released from Conservatorship

Britney Spears is finally free of the conservatorship that she was placed under 13 years ago

Her father agreed that it was time his daughter took back control of her life after the judge ended the conservatorship with immediate effect

Her fans had gathered outside the courthouse to await the decision and broke out in celebration when they learned that she was free

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

International queen of pop, Britney Spears, has finally been released from her conservatorship. She was placed under the supervision of her father 13 years ago after her very public meltdown.

She told her 35 million Instagram followers that she was going to cry when the news was confirmed.

Britney Spears has finally been granted her freedom. Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

On Friday, a judge ended the conservatorship. Fans who had gathered outside the courthouse celebrated when the news broke according to BBC.

Her father, Jamie Spears said that it was time that his daughter took back control of her own life according to Sky News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The conservatorship had placed all of Britney's financial and career decisions in the hands of her dad, this also included serious personal choices such as when she saw her children and if she could get remarried.

The pop star had promised that she would not perform in public until she was released from the restrictive court order.

Toxic: Britney Spears blasts complacent family members, she will never forget it

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Britney Spears is back and she has brought the spice with her. Not letting anyone get her down, Britney is taking a stand against anyone who took a backseat through her suffering.

Having gone through hell and back, Britney cannot thank her fans enough. Most of all she thanks her attorney Mathew Rosengart for never giving up on her even when it seemed impossible.

Britney took to social media to thank Mathew publicly, making it known that he is the reason she is alive today and she will forever be grateful, reported Bustle. Spears shared a rather poetic picture along with the post.

Hailey Bieber channels Britney Spears in 4 iconic costumes for Halloween

In a similar story, international superstar Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber has wowed the internet with a series of outfits inspired by another pop sensation, Britney Spears.

The 24-year-old stunner, a model by profession has been in and out of the pop industry particularly due to her relationship with Justin.

It is no surprise that one of her favourite icons is the Queen of Pop herself. She took to Instagram to share some amazing outfits she created just in time for Spooktober.

Source: Briefly.co.za