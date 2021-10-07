Britney Spears took time to thank her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, and others for their support during her struggles

Sharing a heavy post, Britney made it known that she knows who was there and who was not and she will never forget it

Britney’s people reminded her of how loved she is and shared their feelings regarding those who hurt her in the past

Britney Spears is back and she has brought the spice with her. Not letting anyone get her down, Britney is taking a stand against anyone who took a backseat through her suffering.

Britney Spears recently thanked her fans for their ongoing support amid her conservatorship battle, but there’s one person she credits for totally changing her life. Image: @britneyspears

Having gone through hell and back, Britney cannot thank her fans enough. Most of all she thanks her attorney Mathew Rosengart for never giving up on her even when it seemed impossible.

Britney took to social media to thank Mathew publicly, making it known that he is the reason she is alive today and she will forever be grateful, reported Bustle. Spears shared a rather poetic picture along with the post.

In the post, Britney also called out all the people who never said a word. Many family members sat by while she was 'imprisoned' by her father and did nothing to stop it, reported Glamour. Britney will never forgive them, nor will she forget.

Britney posted:

"If you’re like my family who says things like 'Sorry, you’re in a conservatorship'… probably thinking you’re different so they can f*ck with you!!!!"

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities took to the comment section of the very emotional post to let Britney know how loved she is.

Take a look at some of the heart-warming comments:

@verawang said:

“We love you Britney! So happy to hear you speak your truth. ❤️ xxx”

@giuliannapalumbo said:

“I am so sorry you had to go through this, you deserved a better family, a REAL family.”

@gianmarcozagato said:

“You are so strong Britney, we are so proud of you.”

@qewpid said:

“This is the first actual post I feel was authenticity written and posted by you and it makes me so happy ”

Britney Spears is free: Father Jamie suspended from conservatorship after 13 years

It was a great day for Britney and her stans as the adored starlet has moved one step closer to completely owning her freedom. After over 13 years, Jamie Spears has been suspended as Britney's conservator of her estate, reported Briefly News.

The Toxic hitmaker's dad has played the role of her conservator since 2008, reports Glamour. After mishandling her affairs, Britney filed a petition to strip Jamie from the power he had over her. Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny finally granted Britney suspension of her father from her conservatorship.

Although the legal agreement has not been permanently terminated, this ruling marks as a break through in the case of freeing Britney. BuzzFeed reports that in the meantime, the celeb has appointed her accountant, John Zabel, to temporarily oversee her finances.

