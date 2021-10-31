Justin Bieber's wife, 26-year-old model Hailey Bieber has sent the internet into a tailspin with her Britney Spears inspired Halloween outfits

She dressed up in four iconic Britney Spears outfits from her career, celebrating the Queen of Pop for the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine

Social media users loved her outfits and her amazing attention to detail; perfectly capturing Britney's vibe

International superstar Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber has wowed the internet with a series of outfits inspired by another pop sensation, Britney Spears.

The 24-year-old stunner, a model by profession has been in and out of the pop industry particularly due to her relationship with Justin.

Hailey Bieber dressed up as Britney Spears and did not fail the assignment. Photo credit: @haileybieber

Source: Instagram

It is no surprise that one of her favourite icons is the Queen of Pop herself. She took to Instagram to share some amazing outfits she created just in time for Spooktober.

She takes us back in time to when pop culture was dominated by boy bands and young starlets with amazing voices according to The Daily Mail.

Hailey posed for the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine in her amazing outfits. She captioned her Instagram posts with the following:

"Happy Halloweekend the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since ."

Social media users reacted to her amazing costumes

chrissyford:

"OMG!!! You killed this ."

katiejanehughes:

"Oh my god!!! Always understanding the assignment ❤️."

itsbennyblanco:

"Wait I actually thought this was the original cover."

edwardbarsamian:

" my dear you win hands down !!! "

