“A Whole Vibe”: Pearl Thusi & Daughter Thando Serve Spooky Halloween Looks

Pearl Thusi and her eldest daughter Thando were serving some serious looks this Halloween

Mama pearl rocked a honey-coloured vampire look while her little girl looked like she might just have escaped from behind bars

Mzansi quickly fell in love with the sweet mommy-daughter moment and headed to the comments section to react

The Black Pearl herself is giving all the spooky vibes this Halloween season and we're definitely here for it. Pearl Thusi looked scarey and glamourous in her "Queen of the Damned" inspired gold costume alongside daughter, Thando.

Pearl Thusi and her eldest daughter Thando were serving some serious looks this Halloween. Images: @pearlthusi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading online, the actress shared the cute photos.

Mama Pearl was serving vampy-gold godess vibes while her mini-me rocked a more understand prison jumper. The pair posed for a quick pic together and had the whole world gushing.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@SND_MND said:

"Aaliyah? Queen of the Damned? You killed it."

@TsholoM12133464 said:

"Pearl o tsofala leng? You've been hot all your life!"

@malusimgaga said:

"Orange is the new Black Pearl."

@ke_Manas said:

"Pearl will have nothing but fun with her kids."

@MoyahaKarabo said:

"Is Halloween a thing in South Africa?"

Pearl Thusi launches scathing attack on the ANC ahead of elections, SA divided

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi citizens have shared mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's opinion about the ANC. The media personality took to social media to launch a scathing attack against the ruling party ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November.

The Queen Sono actress shook many on her timeline when she decided to slam President Cyril Ramaphosa's party unprovoked. She suggested that Mzansi peeps should vote for other political parties because the ANC has failed to deliver on its promises.

Taking to Twitter, the TV presenter shared her thoughts on what it would mean if the ANC wins the elections again. According to TshisaLIVE, she wrote:

"I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation. We have to find another option."

Tweeps took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Vuky_J said:

"People get really sour when they don’t get gigs they use to get."

@priscillamp5 wrote:

"It's okay to change your mind based on new information available to you."

@Vc_Vncm commented:

"Mna I'm worried my province EC looks like some province somewhere in Uganda but people keep voting ANC ai."

@Liberator_Xcon said:

"Very true, they must lose all the metros to EFF and KZN must go back to IFP!!!"

@akaTheSettler wrote:

"Can you please give people democracy, let people make their own choice, don't use your celebrity status to decide for people what they should vote."

@Diphazozo added:

"My vote goes to the EFF. Honestly let's give them a chance. Let's see what difference they will bring to the table. The ANC must go!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za