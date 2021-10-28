Media personality Pearl Thusi is in Accra, Ghana and she's serving major face beat goals with her stunning beauty

The Queen Sono actress posted a clip of herself looking all sorts of gorgeous and her fans agreed that she's on fire

The star's fans and peeps in the entertainment industry assured her that she's one of the best-looking ladies in the world

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pearl Thusi is looking all sorts of saucy in Ghana. The stunner is serving major face beat goals in Accra, Ghana where she's currently visiting.

Stunning actress Pearl Thusi is in Ghana. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

In a clip she posted online, Pearl's make-up is on another level. She has her hair done and looks ready to appear on a cover of any beauty magazine. Our girl is a serious flame.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 28 October, the Queen Sono actress asked her fans why they don't tell her how gorgeous she is. The star captioned her video:

"When were y’all gonna tell me that I’m THIS pretty though?!?"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Most of the people who took to Pearl's timeline, including Mzansi celebs, agreed that she's on fire. Check out some of their comments below:

Sarah Langa wrote:

"You’re a lot."

Dudu Khoza said:

"You are so PRETTY, Pearl."

mtshaliisaac commented:

"Well, now you know that we know that you know."

mariam_771983 said:

"You're the epitome of beauty."

iam.anga commented:

"We've beeeeen saying it though."

noks_dindi wrote:

"You are too beautiful, Pearl."

ali_zondi added:

"WOW. Look at that Beautiful face."

Pearl Thusi and Babalwa Mneno party up a storm at Konka

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Babalwa Mneno partied up a storm at club Konka in Soweto recently. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the two media personalities can be seen getting down to an Amapiano tune.

People did not expect to see Pearl and Babalwa grooving together because the latter is Bonang Matheba's BFF. Pearl once laughed out loud at Bonang after her ex boyfriend Euphonik called her "hlanyo".

The video of the two Mzansi stars busting major moves at the lit groove was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Zalebs reports that the lit clip was taken at the hip and happening venue this past weekend.

Source: Briefly.co.za