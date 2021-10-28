Owami Mafokate Gets Real About Her Amapiano Award: "I Am Happy for You"

Owami Mafokate got real about bagging the Best Amapiano Female DJ at the first annual SA Amapiano Music Awards this past Sunday

The young DJ, who is Arthur Mafokate's daughter, expressed that she was as surprised as anyone when she bagged the award

The star took to social media to show appreciation to all the artists who worked on her album titled Ready and her fans

Owami Mafokate has shared that she was surprised when she was announced as the Best Amapiano Female DJ at the recently held SA Amapiano Awards.

The young DJ, who is Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate's daughter, bagged the award at the first yanos awards on Sunday, 24 October. She took to social media to show off her accolade.

The stunner thanked her collaborators for the hard work they put into the making of her album, Ready. She also thanked her peeps for voting for her. She captioned her post Instagram post:

"Thanks to all artists who created the songs that made me be, those who voted and everyone that continuously support my career, may The Lord be with you, I am living my dream because of you."

The star told TshisaLIVE in an interview that she didn't care if she won or not because the nomination was enough for her. She said it only "registered" on the following day that she bagged the award.

"Even when I went to the SA Amapiano Awards, I just wanted to have fun."

Owami's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her after she posted her award. Check out some of their reactions below:

chiedza_nails_sa said:

"Well done nana... keep winning."

jessie_jayr wrote:

"Congratulations, you deserve it."

mashiane_nick commented:

"Congratulations, at least my vote didn't go to waste, I am happy for you. And continue doing a good music, you are truly talented."

minenhlesibiya_rsa said:

"Congratulations babe, you deserve it."

@ellykazamy_lee added:

"Ntombazane, congratulations nana you derserve it. You are a young talented Female DJ I know."

