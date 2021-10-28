Halala: Boity and 3 Other Mzansi Celebs Nominated at E People's Choice Awards

Boity, Lasizwe, Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok star Witney Ramabulana have received nods at this year's E! People's Choice Awards

All of the stars have bagged nominations in the African Soil Star category and they all want to bring it home

They have taken to social media to urge their fans to vote for them so they could add the prestigious accolade to their trophy cabinet

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Boity, Lasizwe, Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok star Witney Ramabulana have bagged nominations at this year's E! People's Choice Awards. The nominations were revealed recently.

Boity, Lasizwe and Mihlali Ndamasehave bagged nominations at the E! People's Choice Awards. Image: @boity, @lasizwe, @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

They all got the nod in the African Soil Star category. The excited South African stars have taken to social media to celebrate their nominations with their fans.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 28 October, Boity wrote:

"Be still my heart! Fam, I have been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award in the #AfricanSocialStar category! This is definitely a 'vision board coming to life' moment! Please help me bring it home by VOTING! Your love and support mean the world to me!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mihlali Ndamase also took to the same platform and urged her peeps to vote for her so she can bring it back to Mzansi. According to OkMzansi, the stunning YouTuber and blogger captioned her post:

"Hopefully we'll take this one home. It isn't for me alone but for other creatives that need to fight for recognition and respect in the entertainment space."

Lasizwe also took to social media to share what the nominations means for hi. He dedicated the nod to his fans.

Elaine hangs out with Lori Harvey and Normani in the US

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Elaine is living large in the US. The Mzansi singer was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with America's A-listers when it comes to the entertainment industry.

The songstress attended an epic event in LA hosted by Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey. She was launching her skincare range, SKN. Superstars such as Steve Harvey, Michael B Jordan and singer Normani were in the building.

The South African singer, who is signed to Columbia Records, got to spend time with all the US celebs that Mzansi people only see on TV. Elaine relocated to the US when she bagged the deal with Columbia Records.

A Mzansi Twitter user posted the snaps of the singer hanging out with Normani and Lori at the launch.

Source: Briefly.co.za