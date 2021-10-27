Elaine Hangs Out With Normani and Lori Harvey: "I Just Love to See Elaine Win"

South African singer Elaine recently hanged out with US superstars singer Normani and model Lori Harvey

Steve Hravey's daughter was launching her skincare line SKN and Elaine was right there rubbing shoulders with world superstars such as Michael B Jordan

Mzansi social media users shared that the songstress deserves to be at such parties because she's also a star on her own

Elaine is living large in the US. The Mzansi singer was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with America's A-listers when it comes to the entertainment industry.

Elaine is living her dream in the US. Image: @elaineofficial_, @normani, @loriharvey

Source: Instagram

The songstress attended an epic event in LA hosted by Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey. She was launching her skincare range, SKN. Superstars such as Steve Harvey, Michael B Jordan and singer Normani were in the building.

The South African singer, who is signed to Columbia Records, got to spend time with all the US celebs that Mzansi people only see on TV. Elaine relocated to the US when she bagged the deal with Columbia Records, reports TshisaLIVE.

A Mzansi Twitter user posted the snaps of the singer hanging out with Normani and Lori Harvey at the launch. Many shared that she looked like Gabrielle Union in the pics.

Check out some of their comments below:

@LebohangShaun commented:

"I thought that was Gabrielle Union until I read your caption. She is a shining star and she should be with the shining stars as well."

@Mandisa28493956 wrote:

"They look alike, damn."

@AubreyNhla said:

"Homegirl, said I'm in my bag rn and meant it, please."

@Tumi_Seerane wrote:

"I just love to see Elaine win."

@tyrababen1 added:

"And I truly couldn’t be happier for her."

