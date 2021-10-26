It Goes Down at Konka: Pearl Thusi and Babalwa Mneno Party Up a Storm in Video

Bubbly media personality Pearl Thusi and Babalwa Mneno partied up a storm at the weekend at Konka in Soweto

Babalwa is Bonang Matheba's best friend and many people never expected her to go out and have fun with the Queen Sono actress

In a lit video doing the rounds on social media, Pearl and Babalwa bust major moves to a hot Amapiano track

Pearl Thusi and Babalwa Mneno partied up a storm at club Konka in Soweto recently. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the two media personalities can be seen getting down to an Amapiano tune.

Pearl Thusi and Babalwa Mneno partied up a storm at Konka.

Source: Instagram

People did not expect to see Pearl and Babalwa grooving together because the latter is Bonang Matheba's BFF. Pearl once laughed out loud at Bonang after her ex boyfriend Euphonik called her "hlanyo".

The video of the two Mzansi stars busting major moves at the lit groove was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Zalebs reports that the lit clip was taken at the hip and happening venue this past weekend.

Konka trended on social media recently after snaps of its parking lots were shared online. Luxurious cars were parked outside the venue. The rich and famous hang out at the venue during weekends. Revellers are now choosing to visit the township more often as they parked their stunning whips at club Konka.

Pearl Thusi stands up for Bonang Matheba

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Bonang Matheba have never been friends, however, that does not mean Pearl is going to turn a blind eye when a fellow sister is getting torn apart.

Bonang has been receiving a lot of backlash since she announced Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) is no longer her managing her brand. Seeing all the shade that people are throwing, especially CSA claiming all that is Queen B, Pearl felt the need to have her say in the matter.

Pearl took to social media making it clear that getting a kick out of another’s downfall is downright awful. Sis went as far as saying that those who do are “witches".

Source: Briefly.co.za