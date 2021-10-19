Pearl Thusi took to social media to stand up for Bonang Matheba, a situation peeps never saw happening in this lifetime

Bonang has been shaded hard for dropping her management agency and Pearl feels people who are celebrating her downfall are terrible

While peeps get where Pearl is coming from, a lot of them are feeling some type of way about the crown Queen B wears

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pearl Thusi and Bonang Matheba have never been friends, however, that does not mean Pearl is going to turn a blind eye when a fellow sister is getting torn apart.

It’s no secret that Pearl Thusi and Bonang Matheba are not besties. But in a surprising turn of events, it looks as though things may be changing. Image: @bonang and @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Bonang has been receiving a lot of backlash since she announced Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) is no longer her managing her brand. Seeing all the shade that people are throwing, especially CSA claiming all that is Queen B, Pearl felt the need to have her say.

Pearl took to social media making it clear that getting a kick out of another’s downfall is downright awful. Sis went as far as saying that those who do are “witches,” reported The South African.

While Pearl did not mention Bonang’s name directly, peeps could read between the lines. Women standing up for women, yuuuus!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pearl posted:

Seeing Pearl’s post, peeps were shocked at the fact that she stood up for Bonang, however, they were clapping too. It seems Mzansi citizens get where Pearl is coming from but still feel a little touched by Bonang allegedly believing she is better than everyone.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Lil_Andi_jr said:

“Well said but when people are on their high they look down on those below but when things go south, they expect the same people they looked down on to support them.”

@CharlyT89 said:

“It’s also important to be an honest person, look when in victory one needs humility, it sounds weak I know but trust me those values I just mentioned are so strong and always advocates for one in this type of situation.”

@ubuntuworld_sa said:

@TheRealNengwi said:

Pearl Thusi reveals how she copes with being dragged on social media

Pearl Thusi took to social media to reveal how she copes with public scrutiny. The actress took to Twitter to share her "coping mechanism" with her fans, reported Briefly News.

The star and many other celebs have been subjected to public scrutiny on social media platforms and Pearl has learnt to cope with the pressure that comes with being in the public eye on a daily basis. She is one of Mzansi's most-dragged entertainers on social media. The stunner posted:

"No one is perfect. But when they focus on your blessings until they lose sight on their own... they throw stones and magnify your imperfections. A coping mechanism."

Source: Briefly.co.za