Costa Titch's representatives have finally revealed what led to the rapper's untimely death

The Big Flexa hitmaker died while performing at a music festival in 2023, and his family revealed that his heart was severely strained

Supporters gathered to pay their respects to Costa Titch and flooded his profile with green hearts in his honour

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Costa Titch's family revealed what led to the rapper's untimely death. Images: costatitch

Source: Instagram

Costa Titch's cause of death has been confirmed. A little over a year since the rapper passed away, his family revealed that his seizure was triggered by the severe strain on his heart - leading to his untimely death.

Family confirms Costa Titch's cause of death

Costa Titch's family and management released a statement confirming the Big Flexa hitmaker's cause of death.

The rapper, real name Costantinos Tsobanoglou, lost his life on 11 March 2023 during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival, leading to speculation about what may have caused his death, with foul play also being considered.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Titch Gang shared that after examinations by pathologists, it was revealed that without prior knowledge, Costa's heart had suffered significant strain.

This is said to have been due to constant stress and fatigue, which led to an irregular heartbeat mid-performance and, later, the seizure that took his life:

Mzansi shows love to Costa Titch

Netizens paid their respects to Costa and celebrated his life and career:

abraham_mankura said:

"He is the one who opened Amapiano to the world. Rest easy, champ."

aquillafrost showed love to Costa:

"We love you, Costa."

hazel_marie37 wrote:

"Forever in our hearts, and your legacy will live on."

mgl.the.specialist responded:

"Titch gang. R.I.P., king. Keep shining in the other realm!"

officialdeeosa posted:

"Rest on, champ. We love you forever. Have a blast with the angels."

South African rapper, Buzzilee chanted:

"Titch gang! Titch gang!"

Mpho Sebeng's cause of death revealed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Mpho Sebeng's family revealing what led to his tragic passing.

His death sent shockwaves across the country, leaving fans and peers grieving his loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News