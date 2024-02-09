Costa Titch's music video reached a significant milestone on YouTube

The late rapper's team celebrated the Big Flexa visuals garnering over 90 million views

Fans gathered to show love to Costa Titch and praise his amazing music video

Costa Titch's supporters celebrated as the ‘Big Flexa’ music video surpassed 90 million views. Images: costatitch

Source: Instagram

Costa Titch's music video has been getting huge numbers and continues to soar on YouTube. The late rapper was showered with praise after his Big Flexa music video reached over 90 million views and still has fans going crazy.

Costa Titch music video reaches milestone

Nearly a year since his tragic passing, it looks like Costa Titch's music is still doing huge numbers despite his absence.

Taking to his Instagram page, the late rapper's team announced that his music video for Big Flexa had reached 90 million views on YouTube since it premiered in 2021.

To paint a clearer picture, the current population of South Africa is 61 million and taking from the comments, Costa Titch was a big hit in other countries too, from Nigeria to Belgium - now that's a big flex!

"We are forever grateful for the love and support we've received from all of Costa Titch's incredible fans. Reaching the milestone of 90 million views is a testament to the impact he had on all of us.

To the Titch Gang, your unwavering dedication is truly inspiring. Thank you for keeping his legacy alive."

Fans react to Costa Titch music video success

Costa Titch's supporters, affectionately known as the Titch Gang, celebrated their fave's life and his huge milestone:

nyamachoma_194 praised Costa:

"Always in our hearts. Legend of Amapiano worldwide, King Costa Titch!"

christyle_za said:

"Your music lives on."

amapiano_ambassador_ke cheered:

"Titch Gang forever!"

liray_ng posted:

"Proud of you, champ, rest on."

Ejimozy revealed:

"This song is big in Nigeria!"

tasticmedia6116 responded:

"Costa, the world hasn't forgotten about you. Your fans are jamming to your songs in 2024, massive love from Zambia."

rachedabensellam707 commented:

"Even in Belgium, we know Costa. His songs and dance routines are already legendary. R.I.P. and thank you for your music."

