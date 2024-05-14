Khuli Chana recently shared a sweet picture with his gorgeous mother on Mother's Day

The photo is from his son, Leano Laone's christening, which Mme Morule attended to show support for Khuli's growing family

Mzansi showed love to the rapper's mother and admired their close-knit relationship

Khuli Chana shared a sweet photo posing with his mother. Images: khulichana01

Source: Instagram

Khuli Chana celebrated the women in his life on Mother's Day, including his mom. The Mnatebawen hitmaker had fans in their feelings after posting a photo with his proud mother, who couldn't help but smile at the camera.

Khuli Chana shares photo with his mom

When he's not posting pictures from events or showing off his incredible fashion sense, Khuli Chana pays homage to his family and celebrates the people in his life.

In one of his latest snaps, the rapper celebrated Mother's Day on 12 May by honouring his wife, Lamiez, for being a supermom to their children, including Khuli's first child, Nia Lefika.

The Hape Le Hape rapper also showed love to his mother, who made a rare appearance on his Instagram feed.

Khuli shared a photo taken at his son, Leano Laone's christening, and posed kissing his mom's cheek while she smiled at the camera:

"Mom."

Mzansi shows love to Khuli Chana's mom

Fans gushed over Khuli and his mom, and those who know her spoke very highly of her:

simaa.mkele said:

"Those who have mothers by their side are lucky."

gala_tlou wrote:

"MaDaph, happy Mother's Day."

samadhitlm showed love to Khuli's mom:

"Mama Dee, such a sweet soul."

molotobetty admired Khuli:

"A king honouring his mother."

Moon Sun pointed out:

"His mom looks like Lamiez."

mashileboikanyo celebrated Khuli's mom:

"Happy Mother's Day to her."

