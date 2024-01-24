Lamiez Holworthy's and Khuli Chana's son Leano recently got christened

The sweet affair was attended by the couple's loved ones, including some friends from the industry

Mzansi gushed at the lovely photos and videos, and showed love to the Morules

Lamiez Holworthy gave fans a glimpse into her son, Leano Laone's luxurious christening celebration. Images: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband, Khuli Chana, recently celebrated their son's christening. Baby Leano's baptism celebration was surely something out of a Pinterest board and was attended by his family, including Lamiez' rumoured father, Chicco Twala.

Lamiez Holworthy reveals son's christening celebration

Our girl, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, is a proud mama and never forgets to capture the best moments of parenthood.

Recently, she and her hubby, Khuli Chana, had their little boy, Leano Laone, baptised, and she shared photos and sweet videos from the luxurious celebration.

The party had themes of white, brown, and blue, and the guests were gracious enough to honour them. The guest of honour even shared a dance with his doting parents and was gifted his first car:

"And as for us? We will raise our son on faith and never fear. We had the privilege of celebrating the blessing that is Leano-Laone Zion Morule surrounded by so much love."

Mzansi shows love to the Morules

Netizens gushed over baby Leano Laone's christening celebration:

nollie_kamajola said:

"This was so beautiful to watch."

kate_musique gushed over Leano:

"Leano is so cute! I like it when he laughs."

didi_dese wrote:

"God is so good!"

youngmetro_sa showed love to the Morules:

"My favourite family."

chloetutu22 was impressed:

"This is soo beautiful, man!"

officialnizreen blessed the family:

"Blessings on blessings, infinitely and abundantly for your entire family!"

bongi_angel said:

"Beautiful moments, you are blessed."

caroll_mvelase posted:

"What a special day it was."

Lamiez Holworthy shows off her son walking

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lamiez Holworthy-Morule's video of her son, Leano Laone, taking his first, independent steps.

The young boy has grown so much over the past months, and this mother couldn't stop bragging about how advanced he is for his age - he hasn't even turned one yet!

Source: Briefly News