Anele Mdoda showed off her son's new Drip sneakers

Alakhe was all smiles, posing with his new kicks, saying they felt like walking on a cloud

Mzansi showed love to Anele's boy while hinting at the radio personality to bag them a pair as well

Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe was excited after getting a pair of Drip sneakers. Images: zintathu

Anele Mdoda's son is beaming with pride at his new sneakers courtesy of Drip Footwear. Alakhe took a break from bullying his mom to show off his new sneakers and had netizens green with envy, ready to purchase a pair of their own.

Anele Mdoda and Alakhe show off his drip

Anele Mdoda recently bagged her son, Alakhe, a pair of sneakers, and he couldn't contain his excitement. The young soccer fanatic smiled from ear to ear in a photo holding his new Drip sneaker.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Anele quoted her young man describing his new kicks:

"These feel like I’m walking on a cloud and I like the way they have big laces!"

Previously, the 947 host surprised her son on his first day of school and had netizens praising her for being a wonderful mother.

Mzansi shows love to Alakhe

Netizens complimented Alakhe's new sneakers, while some hilariously pointed out that he was always wearing a soccer jersey:

Yknip1 said:

"Alakhe’s smile says it all."

sikhona_zwane was impressed:

"This young boy is always in a soccer kit."

MkhuluMathanyel loved the shoes:

"These are beautiful, sis."

Anele_mp wrote:

"This kid and sports outfits."

_mashesha was shattered;

"Alakhe has the new drip before me."

Sambo_Pv hinted to Anele:

"I'm a size eight, mama, just in case you wanted to know."

ItebogengMadumo responded:

"Wow! I love them."

