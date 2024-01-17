Anele Mdoda surprised Alakhe on his first day of school with a live broadcast from his school

Anele's sneaky surprise drew praise from fans for her dedication to her son's happiness

Fans admired Anele's parenting, noting how her son's experiences created memorable childhood moments

Anele Mdoda just earned the "Mom of the Year" title after revealing how she was surprising her son Alakhe on his first day of school.

Anele Mdoda shared how she surprised her son Alakhe at school. Image: @alakhesworld

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda surprises her son Alakhe

Parents are busy with back to school and some are going over and above to make sure their little ones have a special first day at school. Media personality Anele Mdoda recently left fans in their feels when she shared her surprise for Alakhe.

Taking to her social media pages, Anele said her son did not know that she would be broadcasting live from his school. She added that Alakhe thought only his dad would be at school, but mommy would also be there. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Broadcasting live from Alakhe’s school ❤️❤️❤️❤️ he has no idea. He thinks only dad is going to be here but mommy is sneaky #Aneleandtheclubon947 !!!! Good luck to all the little ones starting school today."

Anele praised for being a great mother

Anyone who follows Anele knows she is one of the coolest moms. The star shares the stories of the things she does with him including travelling together and chilling with top stars. Responding to the post, many hailed Anele for always prioritising Alakhe's happiness.

@Aunty_TeeTee said:

"Alakhe is literally having the best childhood being able to go to work with your mom & witness how hard working she is & how much she enjoys her job is something every little person needs to experience ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@Mis_Thobile added:

"Are they hiring at your workplace? This is sooooo cool mara."

@MissEunique_F added:

"Omg Alakhe is living such a movie lifeThanks to the coolest mom!"

@Thobash_M commented:

"Alakhe is the luckiest kid . He will have good memories and good stories to tell his kids one day."

Anele Mdoda's poor kitchen skills leave SA rolling on the floor with laughter

Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda recently had Mzansi laughing out loud when she shared a recipe she attempted to make on her social media page. The star confessed that she thought the dish would be great but the opposite was true.

One thing about Anele Mdoda is that she shares her life's highs and lows with her fans on social media. The seasoned media personality recently shared one of her epic fails on her timeline.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News