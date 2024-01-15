A South African dancer visited her unwell mother at Groot Schuur Hospital, Cape Town, and had a fun time

The young lady did a little jiggy jiggy dance routine with her mother at the hospital's field

The online community reacted with love, with many sending positive messages to the dancer and her mom

A daughter had a great time dancing with her unwell mom at the hospital. Images: TikTok/ @doyouknowkg (left and right), Instagram/ @doyouknowkg (middle)

A South African dancer decided to create a fun moment with her unwell mother during her visit to the hospital.

@doyouknowkg shared a heartwarming TikTok dance video with her mom during her visit to Groot Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

In the video, the dancer and her mother, wearing nasal cannulas, dance at the hospital's field. The dancer's kid also features in the video, he's sitting on the ground playing with his toys.

The TikTokker dedicated the video to her social media followers, who have been nothing but supportive of her during this difficult time.

"A lil jiggy jiggy withmom during visiting hour at Groote Schuure hospital. Thank you to everyone sending positive vibes and comments this is for you ❤️"

See the TikTokker dancing with her unwell mother

TikTokkers send their well wishes to the dancer's mother

The video got over 11,000 likes, with many online users continuing to send well wishes.

@islandgirl said:

"Sending Get Well Soon Mom and ya did good with the Dancy dance❤️❤️"

@Doodles1909 shared:

"Your mama is styling get well soon loving this combo with your mum "

@Theodora Hajra Khumalo commented:

"Speedy recovery to mom."

@Georgitsu28 wrote:

"Wish your mom a speedy recovery. She got the moves "

@Charmaine said:

"Wow, girl, your Mommy is awesome. Sending healing prayers for your mom♥️stay strong."

@Fat.nawi shared:

"May she get well soon "

