Mom Drives Son to Visit Sick Bae, SA Has Mixed Reactions: “Creating a Simp”

One mom has social media users talking after driving her son to see his sick girlfriend

The pair had prepared an assortment of gifts for his unwell partner and mom proudly shared the news on social media

Mzansi's gents, however, feel the well-meaning mom may be teaching her son to be pushed around by women

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local mom has South Africans caught in a heated discussion after driving her son to visit his sick girlfriend. While it's unclear exactly how old the young man is, some social media users do not agree with the mama's parenting style.

One mom has Mzansi feeling some type of way after driving her son to visit his sick girlfriend. Images: @CeliStewart/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @CeliStewart caused a stir with this viral tweet:

"My son has a girlfriend. She has flu... I’m driving him to make this delivery."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The super-involved mom also shared a snap of the presents she'd helped her son purchase for his sick bae. They got her juice, flowers and some chips from Woolies.

However sweet the gesture, it seems many South African men were concerned about what the mom was teaching her son. Many gents felt she was grooming the boy into a man that would be walked all over by the opposite sex.

Still, others praised the mom for teaching her boy to be chivalrous.

Check out some of the very mixed reactions below:

@MkhizeMazo said:

"This is a baaad thing to do for your son... He will suffer a lot in the future because of this tendency right here."

@_wise_Geek said:

"She’s creating a simp without knowing. That’s boys should never take relationship advice from the other gender."

@nxele_ said:

"Ncoooh that's sweet, hope she gets well soon. This is parenting 101, moulding a gentleman from a very early age lekerrrr."

@chembe_banda said:

"These are type of boys who will wait for mommy to come to sort out their relationship issues. Cause mommy is spoiling the child thinking she is teaching the child."

@Bikofiles said:

"Teach him how to make financial investments he’ll need that more than “spoiling strangers” #Vuka"

"Too damn lovely": Mom, 25, shares sweet then & now pics with adopted son

In some other relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that an American mom has inspired social media users after sharing a few adorable snaps of herself and her adoptive son. The young mom adopted her child at just 22 years old and three years later the pair seem as happy as ever.

Heading online, Twitter user @_dmarien shared the sweet pictures. Amazingly, the mom and son are only 10 years apart!

"My oh my how we’ve grown; adopting you was the best decision I ever made. I love you to the moon and back," she captioned the heartfelt post.

Curious social media users flooded the comments section with reactions. Many could not believe a person so young was legally allowed to adopt. Others commended the now-25-year-old for making room in her life for another person, especially since so many of us are still trying to figure life out at that age.

Check out some more of the heartwarming comments below:

@KWilliams9219 said:

"What’s wild is he has your smile in a crazy way. It’s like your love for him and his for you reflects in each other. Your family is beautiful."

@Leon_Moon_ said:

"22 ?? Woah that's so cool! I didn't know you could adopt so young... Idk if I would be able to support a kid at 22, but that's super cool still!"

@NightmarishlyAj said:

"The way I just cried. You’re such an amazing woman to take on something so monumental at 22! The love in these pics is just... This just gives me reassurance about wanting to adopt an older child in the future."

@CCrexa said:

@Toscano_SS were you already in his life before you adopted if you don’t mind me asking? I’d love to adopt one day and I didn’t know they allowed younger people to adopt!?"

@Toscano_SS said:

"This is beautiful, this is kindness at 100%."

@katacosta_ said:

"The fact that you adopted him when you was only 22 makes this even more beautiful. God bless your soul!"

Source: Briefly.co.za