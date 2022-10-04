One thankful lady has taken to the socials to open up about how thankful she is that her mom is still there for her and her brother

Motjetje Dieketseng’s momma has had cancer for five years, which is why the strong woman being able to help her son get ready for his prom night was so special

The grateful lady shared a touching pic of the mommy-son duo on Facebook, with the heartwarming image touching the hearts of many

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One lady is incredibly grateful to God Almighty that her mom, who has been battling cancer for the last five years, continues to be there for her and her younger brother.

Motjetje Dieketseng is happy that her mom is still there for her and her brother. Image: Motjetje Dieketseng/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Motjetje Dieketseng shared a pic as her mom, who continues to fight, helped her brother get ready for his prom night.

The thankful lady expressed how grateful she is that her loving parent is still around to enjoy key family moments.

Motjetje's touching post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“My mom lived till this day to witness my brother's prom night. A million-dollar picture. Five years of cancer, and she's still here to witness the milestone. God made it possible for us.”

So many social media users were touched by the moment between mother and son and sent kind messages and prayers, hoping that the doting mom is blessed with a full recovery:

Bruce Andrew Gordon said:

“You are a queen, mom. God bless you and your children.”

Mandisa Maseko MaSambo added:

“May our Creator heal her and keep her for many more years to witness you all prosper. Soldier mama. Strong mama. Beautiful mama.”

Nombulelo Portia Ndlovu wrote:

“To God be the glory. May He continue to shower you with greater blessings, and good luck with his matric results.”

Zoleka Mandela worries about her kids following her cancer diagnosis

In another story, Briefly News also wrote about Zoleka Mandela, who is worried about her kids after her diagnosis with cancer. Zoleka's letter could have been those moments where Mzansi happily gushed, but not after she was diagnosed with cancer yet again. The momma’s main concern after receiving the news has been her kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News