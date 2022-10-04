Faith Nketsi is head over heels in love with her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, and she can't hide it

The stunner poured her heart out in a lengthy Instagram post, telling her husband that she can't live without him

The Have Faith star also vowed that she will do whatever it takes to be the best wife and mother

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Faith Nketsi has penned an emotional message for her husband, Nzuzo Njilo. The reality TV star shared a glimpse of her baby shower alongside a lengthy caption.

Faith Nketsi has praised her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, for being the best husband and father. Image: @faith.nketsi and @MusaKhawula.

Source: UGC

The newlywed media personality shared a heartwarming message thanking her hubby for being the best husband and father to their baby girl, Sky.

TimesLIVE reports that the Have Faith star said they are both enjoying parenting. She added that she will try her best to be a good wife and great mom. She wrote:

"To my husband. Thank you! I still can’t believe you are my husband I’m so blessed to have you. I can’t believe I once lived a life without you, today, I can’t live without you. I thank you for always making sure I’m happy. Your drive to always put a smile on your wife’s face is what makes my life today a dream come true. I love you so much. I thank you for our beautiful munchkins, and watching you become a father and how you love her and are so obsessed with her warms my heart so much."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The star revealed that it is fun and laughter in her marriage, and she hopes it will stay that way. She lauded her hubby for being the best. Nketsi, who is evidently head over heels in love, shared that her hubby is her best friend and cannot wait to see what the future hold for her beautiful family.

Thuso Mbedu gets flowers for her amazing performance in The Woman King: "She's heading for an Oscar"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that South African actress Thuso Mbedu's performance in the action-packed movie The Woman King lived up to Mzansi's expectations.

The much-awaited movie premiered in SA on 30 September, and peeps came out in numbers to show support for one of their own.

According to ZAlebs, not only is the star-studded action movie racking in millions of dollars since its release, but it's also receiving all the praise from fans. Stars such as Viola Davis, the lead, and Thuso Mbedu have been lauded for their outstanding performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News