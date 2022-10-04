A cute girl who got her hair done by her mom gave different demands, and netizens worldwide commended the grown-up for her patience

Some parents may not be too understanding and would snap at their kid's suggestions, but this one was the opposite

Peeps also commended the understanding and kind tone in which she spoke to her adorable daughter

A cute girl got her hair done by her mom and demanded different things. Being very kind and patient, the mother listened to her daughter's request, melting the hearts of folks worldwide.

An adorable girl got her hair done by her mom, and folks appreciated her loving patience. Images: Socially Nina/ Facebook

The endearing clip was posted by Socially Nina, and netizens worldwide flocked to the wholesome Facebook post to share their thoughts. Nina also wrote a caption commending the mom for her parenting, which read:

"When your hair stylist isn't listening... Shout-out to mom for being so patient and for allowing her princess to express what she wants."

The way the little girl expressed herself is what many peeps also loved, with others just praising the two's loving nature towards one another. See the comments below:

Kelli Johnson Womack said:

"I love the mom's patience and allowing her to express herself."

Isabelle Navea Holliday mentioned:

"This little girl knows what she wants out of life, and I'm here for it! This was so adorable "

Zimbini Jidana commented:

"I pray for the strength to ask my hairstylist, "why is my hair like this" instead of crying all the way home "

Mairo Akposé shared:

"I luv the lesson she's learning: It's ok to speak up for yourself and ask for what you want "

Marsha Baker posted:

"It's the wiggle for me... You are cute."

Talisa Vee said:

"She did say two braids, I don’t know where mom got three from lol "

Latonya Garner mentioned:

"She's like I never mentioned anything about the back "

Jasna Muhić commented:

"I need this girl to go to the hair salon with me… I give in way too quickly."

