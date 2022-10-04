A young South African couple took to social media to share beautiful images from their wedding day

Sandile Mdluli posted the snaps of him and his wifey rocking matching orange and white outfits on Twitter

He referred to his gorgeous bride as his best friend and netizens couldn’t help but gush in adoration

It appears that wedding season in Mzansi is upon us as many couples, young and old, tie the knot with their significant others.

A beautiful Mzansi couple ties the knot this past weekend. Image: @sandile_mdluli/Twitter

Source: Twitter

One such couple is Sandile Mdluli (@sandile_mdluli) and his new wifey, who took to Twitter to share a glimpse into their special day as they said “I Do”.

Sandile posted two beautiful images of him and his bride looking stunning in matching white and orange traditional outfits.

“Married my best friend this weekend,” the tweet was captioned.

What a precious reminder of young, beautiful love. The beaming smiles on the love birds’ faces are evidence of their love and joy as they sealed their union with a faithful commitment.

South African social media users flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

@NkanyeziKubheka shared:

“Congratulations bro. ❤️.”

@masheezzy wrote:

“Congratulations #BlessingsUponBlessings on your union.”

@MxoBrowneyes commented:

“Congratulations .”

@mazi_phumi replied:

“Congratulations man! Love is a beautiful thing.”

@EmzaChick commented:

“Your best friend is beautiful .”

@LorenzoMalolo said:

“I'm happy for you dawg. Please take good care of her.”

