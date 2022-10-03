One stunning young lady is thrilled about bagging a new whip, thanking God Almighty for the blessing

@_sibonakalison had the biggest smile on her face on the photographs she posted on Twitter

Her post racked up close to 10k ‘likes’ and counting on Twitter, with many people sending heartwarming messages to the hun for the win

One young woman is super amped after bagging a new car, sharing the fantastic news online, along with a few snaps from the day she took home her new whip.

The gorgeous lady is thrilled about her new car. Image: @_sibonakalison.

Twitter user, @_sibonakalison, wore a pretty dress and smiled broadly on the pics, expressing her jubilation about the fantastic milestone.

The good sis also thanked her creator for the big win. The new set of wheels had her delighted and gushing with pride.

@_sibonakalison’s social media post read:

“Only through God.”

Many people loved the gorgeous woman’s boss babe moves and rushed to the comment section to express their pride in her for the massive accomplishment.

Let’s see what some folks had to say:

@seokolo_tumi admired the hun and her fab new hairdo:

“Congrats, girl. That hair. Plug a girl, please.”

@fatherrwethu totally loved her cute dress:

“This is such a pretty dress!”

@MmaKopano_ hopes she’ll travel safely in the new whip:

“Congratulations. Drive safe.”

@khumbuh_kay noted that the babe looks like a star and compared her to Black Coffee’s ex-wife:

“Congratulations. You look like Enhle Mbali.”

@Mnqobie_kunene added:

“What a car that is! Congratulations.”

@Gov_pub1 reacted:

“Very nice. The car is okay.”

@Koditinte admires women who have GTI cars:

“Huns with GTIs.”

@Tlale55877271 wrote:

“Congratulations, lover.”

