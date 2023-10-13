South African radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda and her son Alakhe recently enjoyed a trip to Spain to watch FC Barcelona play international football

Anele, known for spoiling her son with global adventures, has previously taken him to visit Trevor Noah on the set of The Daily Show in the US

Social media users praised Anele for her dedication to exploring the world with Alakhe, and celebrating their special mother-son bonding moments

Anele Mdoda and her son Alakhe Mdoda recently flew to watch FC Barcelona playing in Spain. The radio and television personality shared adorable pictures on her page.

Anele Mdoda and son Alakhe in Spain to watch FC Barcelona playing

Popular South African radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda is setting the bar for other moms very high. The star flew her son Alakhe Mdoda to Spain, for a mom and son getaway and also to enjoy some international football.

Anele has always been praised for how she exposes and spoils her baby boy. The star took him on a trip around the world when she took a break from radio a few months ago. Alakhe also got to visit Trevor Noah on the set of The Daily Show in the US.

Taking to her Twitter page, Anele shared stunning pictures from their fun trip. She captioned the post:

"FC Barca!!!! Someone is in his element."

Anele Mdoda praised for travelling the world with her son

Social media users showered Anele with praise for taking time off her busy schedule to explore the world with Alakhe.

@Themba0707 wrote:

"Yhooo wakhula umfana sibhekile... this boy is so big now... js the other day he was 4.."

@LebsMah said:

"Don’t go into that Barca store! It’s a trap! At least not with a Barca fan, wanted to cry after our visit there with my son!"

@NmabokelaNonoza added:

"Alakhe is occupying spaces "

Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe Mdoda spends time with his young grandmother at Patilizwe Mdoda’s wedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe Mdoda, pulled heartstrings after the radio presenter shared a video of him resting on his new granny's lap during her wedding ceremony.

Alakhe spent some time with his young grandmother, Noxolo Zinyana, at her wedding ceremony with Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda.

