Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe stole hearts on the timeline with his wise conversations and adorable posts

The little star in the making spent the better part of 2022 rubbing shoulders with top celebrities

Alakhe has posted pictures alongside internationally acclaimed SA comedian and TV host Trevor Noah, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Being a celebrity's child comes with its own privileges and Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe is enjoying them.

A look at all the celebs Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe met in 2022, from Burna Boy, Trevor Noah to Tbo Touch. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

The star has grown up to become a star in his own right with an Instagram following of about 27 000 fans.

2022 saw the seven-year-old travel the world with his mother and meet some of the most famous people in the world. According to TimesLIVE, Alakhe met international stars like Burna Boy, F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and current Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri.

Meeting Nigerian star Burna Boy

Alakhe met Grammy Award-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy in 2022. The African Giant was a guest on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show and Alakhe got to meet him after the show. Taking to her Instagram page at the time, Anele wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"And for my next trick… an African Giant sandwich !!! @alakhesworld."

Alakhe meeting F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo

The seven-year-old also shared that he met international driver Daniel Ricciardo. He posted the picture on his Instagram page alongside a caption that read:

"Hello I met one of the coolest @f1 drivers @danielricciardo. What a super cool guy!"

Meeting Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri

Anele Mdoda is one star who can bring her baby to work. Alakhe was in the same car with Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri when she held her parade. The radio and TV presenter posted the lit video on her page.

Alakhe hanging out with Trevor Noah

Alakhe has the privilege of calling US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah, "Uncle Trevor". The young boy has been pictured hanging out with the star and some of his friends several times.

Tbo Touch and Alakhe chilling together

Anele has also shared pictures showing her son hanging out with season radio presenter Tbo Touch. She wrote:

"Photos I get sent whilst I am at home, minding my own business @alakhesworld @iamtbotouch."

Connie Ferguson pens heartwarming tribute on daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson's 30th birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning South African actress Connie Ferguson is celebrating her daughter Lesedi's trip around the sun.

The star shared a lengthy message detailing how she was feeling hours before holding her first baby in her arms.

Taking to her Instagram page, The Queen actress said she gets emotional thinking back to when Sedi was born. Connie Ferguson said her baby girl was her "first tangible experience of a miracle."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News