Several international stars visited South Africa this year and some opened up about their experience in Mzansi

Music superstars like Kelly Rowland, Craig David, and Kehlani are amongst the five superstars that graced Mzansi with their presence in 2022

Kelly said she felt very much connected to the vibration in South Africa and she was grateful for the warm welcome

5 International celebrities who visited Mzansi this year.

Source: Instagram

Some lucky South Africans were able to see and mingle with their international favorite celebrities who came to Mzansi this year.

Briefly News looks at five international stars who visited South Africa in 2022.

Idris Elba

The Hollywood star was in the country to shoot his film titled 'Beast.'

He also visited the popular Joburg radio station 94.7, where he spoke about the importance of shooting the film in South Africa. He said they needed people to understand the logistics of what's going on and get a sense of what it means geographically.

Tom Cruise

Another Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was spotted in Mzansi as he was wrapping up the shooting of his latest Mission Impossible movie.

The Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg shared pictures on Instagram showing staff members mingling with the US actor. This was the second time Tom Cruise had visited the country this year.

Kelly Rowland

The 'Motivation' hitmaker also came to South Africa twice this year and told TshisaLIVE that she enjoyed her visit as she was able to authentically connect with the women of South Africa.

Kehlani

The award-winning singer headlined this year's Rocking The Daisies festival in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The 27-year-old posted a now-deleted picture on Instagram ahead of the festival and wrote:

“Im headlining @rockingthedaisies festival in South Africa this weekend! I can’t wait.”

Craig David

Singer and songwriter Craig David had an interview with Katlego Maboe during his visit in Mzansi.

Craig was here to perform for one night only in Cape Town earlier this month, on 8 December.

