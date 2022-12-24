Thuso Mbedu has taken over Hollywood by storm with her acting talent, and Mzansi has been cheering for her

The actress had an outstanding 2022 and has achieved in a short period what many thespians wish they could accomplish in a lifetime

People are fully invested in her journey, from seeing her on local shows like Isibaya to starring alongside Academy Award winner Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu continues to represent Mzansi well in Hollywood. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu is on a winning streak, inspiring many little girls who look up to her that success is attainable and within their reach.

Briefly News has compiled four moments in Thuso has shined on the world stage and made Mzansi proud.

1. Thuso Mbedu gets to co-write character in Stranger Comics

Thuso secured a role as a superhero in Tales of Asunda which is an upcoming Afro-fantasy series.

"At some point this year I remember sitting in my apartment thinking “Working on a comic and working towards an anime is a must-happen for me. In this lifetime. It will be a lot of hard work but it will be worth it and then @strangercomics happened. Those who know, know that this is a huge deal for me. Can’t wait to learn, grow and create in this space with Sebastian Jones."

2. The New York Times names Thuso Mbedu as one of the top 10 best actors of 2022

New York Times writers and critics Wesley Morris and A.O Scott were impressed by Thuso's acting in The Woman King and her portrayal of Nawi that they added her to the list.

She reacted to the news and said: "We’re in good company."

3. Thuso attends the Critics' Choice Awards 2022 nominees' announcement

Our SA girl rubbed shoulders with Hollywood A-listers at the event and looked stunning in a Dior outfit picked out by LA's renowned stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. She captioned the Instagram pictures:

"Had the privilege of honouring @gpbmadeit with an award at the Critics Choice Black Cinema Awards last night. It was a night full of fun and laughter,"

4. Thuso graced the pages of Vogue Magazine

In early November, Vogue magazine captured Thuso in her dressing room, preparing to attend the Guggenheim International Gala.

Thuso Mbedu clears up rumours about her love life after her saucy pics with Jonathan Majors surfaced online

In another story, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu has taken to her timeline to clear up trending rumours about her love life. The Woman King star was reacting to the comments Mzansi made after saucy pics of herself with Jonathan Majors surfaced online.

The world-renowned actress and the American actor attended the Critics Choice Awards and took over hosting duties during the livestream of #CCBlackCinema red carpet segment.

