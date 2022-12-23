South African-born The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu has bagged another massive achievement in Hollywood, US

The actress is reportedly set to star as a superhero in an upcoming Stranger Comics' Afro-fantasy series titled Tales of Asunda

A first look at the award-winning thespian as the titular character of Niobe has been shared on Twitter and her fans are going gaga

Thuso Mbedu stays winning. The Woman King actress has bagged another huge achievement in Hollywood.

‘The Woman King’ actress Thuso Mbedu bagge another massive achievement in Hollywood. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that it has been confirmed that the award-winning actress is set to star as a superhero in an upcoming Stranger Comics' Afro-fantasy series, Tales of Asunda.

The publication reports that a press release confirming the news states that Thuso will collaborate with the publication's president Sebastian A Jones for the comic series.

She will co-write Niobe: She-Tribe with Jones. The new one-shot will follow Tales of Asunda’s lead character, the titular Niobe, according to the statement. Thuso's character finds herself thrust into an ethical conflict when she encounters a tribal society that selects its new leader in a fight to the death.

A first look at Thuso Mbedu as the titular character of Niobe has been shared on Twitter. io9 captioned its post:

"Woman King's Thuso Mbedu Is Heading to Comics for a Gorgeous Afro-Fantasy."

A date for the comic book's release has not been announced yet.

Thuso Mbedu clears up rumours about her love life

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu took to her timeline to clear up trending rumours about her love life. The Woman King star was reacting to the comments Mzansi made after saucy pics of herself with Jonathan Majors surfaced online.

The world-renowned actress and the American actor attended the Critics Choice Awards and took over hosting duties during the livestream of #CCBlackCinema red carpet segment.

Mzansi social media users shared hilarious reactions to Thuso's explanation. Many continued to share that she looks happily in love with Jonathan Majors in Frame 3. @STHABZ_MKHIZE commented:

"Aingeke Thuso F3 is definitely 'always be my baby' by Mariah."

Source: Briefly News