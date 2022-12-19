Sthembiso SK Khoza, star of The Black Door , has released a new single with Afro-Soul singer Lulama K

The stars stated that in the smash hit's lyrics they attempted to combat excessive alcohol consumption during the holiday season

According to the musicians, the song was well received, and they felt the concept was desperately needed by the people of Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

SK Khoza is making a difference in the South African community. The talented actor has teamed up with Afro-soul singer Lulama K to raise awareness about alcohol abuse.

SK Khoza urges Mzansi youth to stop drinking alcohol. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

The Black Door actor and Lulama have released a new smash hit called Alcohol and Hubbly, which they hope will encourage Mzansi youth not to drink excessively during the holiday season.

Speaking to SunBuzz, SK and Lulama expressed their belief that awareness was critical after witnessing the horrible things people do while intoxicated.

"This is the right time for the song. Through the song, we are saying no to the use of alcohol and hubbly," expressed SK.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lulama K says working with SK Khoza was a walk in the park

According to the Daily Sun, SK and Lulama are best friends. The Afro-soul singer detailed their amazing time in the studio, saying:

Working with Sthembiso "SK Khoza" is a blast. Firstly, just his energy and being around him is refreshing. He is very down-to-earth, selfless, and kind human being ..," Lulama K said.

Alcohol and Hubbly's amazing reception by South Africans on social media

According to Lulama, the song has been well received. The star claimed that under the social media hashtag #Alcoholandhubblychallenge, online users have been leaving good reviews.

SK Khoza celebrates bagging his third award as an actor

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Sthembiso Khoza, better known in the entertainment industry as SK, has made Mzansi proud by winning Best Actor at the African Social Entertainment Awards.

The star had a rough start to the year 2022 when videos of him "intoxicated" went viral online. However, Sthembiso appears to be back to his old self after taking his acting career seriously again.

Recently, SK shared a video on his Instagram page thanking everyone who had a hand in getting him the trophy. The Black Door actor revealed that the Best Actor award is the third recognition for his acting career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News