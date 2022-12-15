SK Khoza was crowned the Best Actor at the African Social Entertainment Awards and he shared a clip on Instagram celebrating the trophy

After seeing the video, many celebrities, including Connie Ferguson, rushed to the comments section to praise SK for the outstanding work he has done Mzansi television this year

Online users were also seen in the comments, leaving encouraging messages and assuring the actor that he deserved the win

Sthembiso Khoza, better known in the entertainment industry as SK, has made Mzansi proud by winning Best Actor at the African Social Entertainment Awards.

SK Khoza and Connie Ferguson had the sweetest interaction online after 'The Black Door' star won the Best Actor award. Image: @skcoza and @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The star had a rough start to the year 2022 when videos of him "intoxicated" went viral online. However, Sthembiso appears to be back to his old self after taking his acting career seriously again.

Recently, SK shared a video on his Instagram page thanking everyone who had a hand in getting him the trophy. The Black Door actor revealed that the Best Actor award is the third recognition for his acting career.

In the short Instagram clip, SK was so overjoyed that he even boasted about his brother Abdul Khoza, who is also a three-time award-winning actor.

Following viewing the video, a number of Mzansi celebrities were spotted in the comments, including renowned actress and TV producer Connie Ferguson.

In the comments, the Kings of Joburg star congratulated SK, writing:

"@skcoza - Congratulations nana!❤️"

In response to Connie's comment, the actor thanked her for taking the time out of her busy schedule to congratulate him. SK wrote:

"@connie_ferguson Ngyabonga DeeMamzo As we proceed to give them the best of us. I know Mr SHO is proud too #shogoeson"

Other celebs and peeps who left comments under the viral post said:

@abdul_khoza shared:

"SUNNO "

@masandiworld said:

"Well done famo! "

@pavlov__international replied:

"International Legend @skcoza"

@nyashadzashemudariki commented:

"The king ❤️❤️"

@noxologyane reacted:

"Congratulations❤️ you deserve everything that's coming your way"

@brianletsoara wrote:

"Rise King and I am extremely proud of you "

@chimsizle also said:

"You deserve it, King. I’m inspired. "

@pastorg_mogotsi added:

"It's only by God's grace "

