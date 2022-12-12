Congratulations are in order for the award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest for winning an international award

The rapper took to his social media platforms to share the exciting news, and Mzansi is impressed

People have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the star, one person wrote: "Huge congratulations my bro"

Cassper Nyovest wins an international award. Image: @casspernyovest

The Amademoni hitmaker Cassper Nyovest had a lot to celebrate in the past few days, from getting a mention from the popular international star Kelly Rowland, and bagging the GQ's Entertainer of The Year.

Even though Cassper was not available to receive his award, his stylist did the honors and shared the best speech. He said the award meant a lot to Cassper as he has always wanted to get some sort of recognition from GQ.

"A year later he did everything with the intention to get recognition from GQ and a year later we are here and we have an award,"

Celebrating his award on his social media platforms, Cassper wrote:

"God did!!! I have been wanting a nod from GQ for real."

Congratulating Cassper in the comments section, @artman_forevamusik said:

"When they talk about an overachiever ba raya wena my bruh. You embody that. You just kill sh* every time. Sheeesh!!"

@nongolicious_lesimola wrote:

"❤️congrats God sent you to heal the world with your music and bless you with the humble heart congrats "

@chacha_setume

"Again. No one does it like you Mufasa. There can only be one Mufasa .❤️"

