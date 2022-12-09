Big Zulu put the fans' hopes even higher after posting pictures sharing that he has met up with Cassper Nyovest

After seeing the photos, people were convinced that the highly anticipated boxing match will soon take place

Tagging Cassper on the post, the rapper said the 'AMademoni' hitmaker told him that will set the date for their boxing match.

Big Zulu and Cassper Nyovest meet up.

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rappers Cassper Nyovest and Big Zulu recently met and the pair seemed to be happy to see each other judging by the pictures Big Zulu posted on Instagram.

Commenting on the post, Cassper simply wrote "Soon we dance," and the comments section has since been a buzz. @thareal_exoth3rmia said:

"Based on the size I think Big Zulu got the upper hand but if we talking experience Casper got the lead this will certainly be a fight not to miss."

@fokisa_ wrote:

"If we are being honest this fight is no longer necessary unless of course if you just wanna cash in and grow the sport."

@coach_teemane24za said:

"Uzokshaya unyovest before you face him you must 1st face two opponents."

@nickynice_king:

"If you can’t beat them join them if you can’t go in the ring with @casspernyovest them join him "

@nkuloe responded:

"There's one thing you must know about us Zulu's sinobuntu and respect and umuntu simqonda nqgo and siyadlula entweni,bathathe."

@paulpogbabuyana:

"These n*ggas are pretenders.. They just fool us and when they meet they pretend and take snaps."

