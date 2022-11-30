Big Zulu still believes that Cassper Nyovest will give him his day in the boxing ring as he continues training for the unconfirmed fight

Cassper Nyovest promised to fight Big Zulu after he knocked out Priddy Ugly a few months back but he has not set the date for the highly-anticipated bout

The Mali Eningi hitmaker took to his timeline to share to pics of himself exercising outdoors in a scorching heat and many believe he'll win the fight

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Big Zulu is continuing training hard for his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. The Mali Eningi rapper began training on the day Mufasa promised to give him a fight after beating Priddy Ugly in a celeb bout.

Big Zulu is continuing to train hard for his upcoming boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. Image: @big zulu_sa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The KwaZulu-Natal-born artist has not stopped training even though Mufasa has not set the date for the highly-anticipated fight. The star has called Cass out on may occasions but he has not yet officially accepted the bout.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 30 November, Big Zulu posted two pics of himself exercising outdoors in a scorching hot weather. He captioned his post:

"Still pushing, kuza kahle Nkabi Nation."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some of his fans took to his comment section to ask him when exactly is the fight because he has been training for a minute but nothing has been confirmed. Some are convinced that Nkabi will beat Cassper Nyovest when the fight finally takes place.

@NewSkool_Kweeza wrote:

"When’s the fight, Nkabi?"

@jacksotshi said:

"Now I think Mufasa is in real trouble, iya Jima le nkabi."

@LMudunungu added:

"I'm inspired qhawe @BigZulu_ZN."

Big Zulu says he has lost weight as he continues training for boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu is continuing training for his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. The rapper took to his timeline and posted more pics of himself exercising.

The Mali Eningi hitmaker accused Mufasa of being all talk but no action. He wants Cass to set the date for their celeb bout. Cassper promised to fight Big Zulu after beating Priddy Ugly but he has not set a date yet.

Big Zulu took to Twitter and revealed that he has lost weight since he started training for the fight. He shared that his weight was 125,5 kg but now he at 121,3 kg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News