Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to share that he's continuing training for his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest even though Cass has not set the date for it

The Mali Eningi hitmaker posted pics of himself working out and accused Mufasa of being all talk but no action

Big Zulu also revealed that he has lost some weight since he started training for the bout, adding that he's thinking of getting another opponent since Cass is giving him the runaround

Big Zulu continues training for his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. The rapper took to his timeline and posted more pics of himself exercising.

Big Zulu has shared that he's continuing training for his match with Cassper Nyovest. Image: @bigzulu_sa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Mali Eningi hitmaker accused Mufasa of being all talk but no action. He wants Cass to set the date for their celeb bout. Cassper promised to fight Big Zulu after beating Priddy Ugly but he has not set a date yet.

Big Zulu took to Twitter and revealed that he has lost weight since he started training for the fight. He shared that his weight was 125,5 kg but now he at 121,3 kg.

The star also shared that he plans to get another opponent since Cassper Nyovest has been giving him the runaround. Some peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his remarks.

@bookpen99 wrote:

"Welele, Don Nyoviolas is too busy to focus on unnecessary fights."

@JustLiamLeeds said:

"I will bet on Cass to drop you in the first round... For 2 reasons... 1. You don't have experience in the ring... 2. Your muscles are your disadvantage, hence you are likely to get tired within a first minute of the fight."

Big Zulu promises Cassper Nyovest a knockout again

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has again promised to knock Cassper Nyovest out. The two rappers are preparing to exchange blows in an upcoming celebrity boxing match.

Taking to his timeline, Nkabi shared a snap of himself at the gym. The Mali Eningi rapper expressed that he has never lost a fight in his life, adding that he used to fight with other boys in his childhood back in Bergville.

In his Twitter post, Big Zulu hilariously shared that there are minimal chances of him losing the fight to Cassper because he speaks English, adding that Mufasa also grew up peeing in a bathroom inside the house.

