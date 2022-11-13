Rapper Emtee raised eyebrows when he took to his Twitter page to gush over his wife, Nicole

The Logan hitmaker had his fans thinking he had done something wrong when he professed his love for his other half

Peeps flooded his comments section to share mixed reactions to the Twitter post

Emtee is in love and can't hide it. The rapper painted his timeline red when he professed his love for Nicole.

Emtee professed his love to Nicole in a sweet post. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

The controversial star decided to let his thousands of fans and followers know he is in love with his wife.

The rapper headed to his Twitter page to gush over Nicole. He simply reminded them how much he adores his other half. He wrote:

"I love my wife."

Social media users took to the comments section to share that they love seeing the star appreciating his wife in public.

@TheZarBillion wrote:

"She's no longer beating you up with her brother."

@thembik1968 commented:

"U sound like you are convincing yourself."

@DavidNekongo added:

"Our trap mother."

@cliveflyboy wrote:

"Okay hustler, what have u done now?"

According to TimesLIVE, Emtee's marriage has not been a walk in the park. The star once caused a stir when he took to his page to allege that his wife was physically abusing him. He later issued a heartfelt apology to the mother of his children, and they ironed out their differences. He wrote:

"I’d like to apologise to the mother of my children, my wife, Nicole. I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me. I love you, Mrs Ndevu."

Source: Briefly News