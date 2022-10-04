Cassper Nyovest's humiliation of Priddy Ugly when he knocked out Priddy Ugly at the Celeb City boxing match has been trending

Mufasa has even come out responding to netizens' burning questions after defeating Priddy Ugly

The 4 Steps Back hitmaker shamelessly admitted that he thinks the size difference had a huge impact on the fight's turnout

Cassper Nyovest recently spoke out about his controversial Celeb City boxing match against Priddy Ugly.

Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his nerves before fighting Priddy Ugly at Celeb City in front of nearly 5000 people.

Mufasa told TshisaLIVE that after his controversial loss to NaakmusiQ in April of this year, he needed to redeem himself and was even more nervous going into the ring.

The Put Your Hands Up rapper admitted that he was a little intimidated after seeing Priddy Ugly flaunt his intense training sessions and ripped body. Cassper Nyovest said that he needed to lose some weight in order to meet Priddy halfway.

“I think the weight thing was a bit unfair, so I'd like to see him fight someone his size as far as weight [is concerned]. I think he'd make a great fighter, he's very athletic. I respect him for that.”

Priddy Ugly opens up about his defeat

Even though things didn't go his way, Priddy Ugly accepted defeat.

TshisaLIVE reported that he admitted he lost fairly and squarely and will use the fight as a learning experience. Priddy reassured his stans that he was not hurt, despite the fact that the punches were lethal.

“When someone much heavier than you hits you in the head, it doesn't matter how prepared you are, you'll go dizzy. When he landed blows on me it did affect me. The great thing I'm blessed about is that I'm not hurt. He knocked me down and I'm still here with no bruises.”

Cassper Nyovest defeats Priddy Ugly in a boxing match.

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest is the man of the moment after defeating Priddy Ugly in a celebrity boxing match at Pretoria's Sun City.

The Amademoni hitmaker returned to the ring for the third time, having previously faced media personality Slik Talk and singer and actor Naak Musiq.

The rapper appeared to have the upper hand from the start of the fight, landing powerful blows on his opponent. Cassper Nyovest said after the win that he had nothing but respect for Priddy Ugly because he accepted the fight without hesitation.

