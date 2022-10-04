Sizwe Dhlomo got caught up in a debate about Cassper Nyovest's boxing matches after giving his analysis about the sport in general

The business mogul made certain claims about how boxing works and then gave his thoughts about the fight Cassper Nyovest had with NaakMusiq

Online users debated with Sizwe, but he stuck to his guns and gave a controversial opinion about who won in reality

Boxing has been the talk of the town after Cassper Nyovest beat Priddy Ugly. Sizwe has more to say about how fighting in the ring works and told people that experience is everything.

Sizwe Dhlomo said his reasons for why he thinks Cassper Nyovest actually won against pretty like music. Image: Instagram /@sizwedhlomo

The media personality had some people disagreeing with him as they referenced Cassper Nyovest losing to NaakMusiq, who won despite being a boxing newcomer. The online users' point only made Sizwe share his thoughts about who actually won that match.

Sizwe Dhlomo insists Cassper Noyvest won against Naak Musiq

Sizwe agrees with Cassper that he beat NaakMusiq in their match. The media personality said that because boxing is a sport, anyone who's inexperienced is guaranteed a loss.

Many people disagreed and asked how Cassper lost to Naak if it were true. Sizwe replied and said that, in reality, Cassper won. He wrote:

"And Cassper beat Naak. Let’s face facts. "

Sizwe's controversial opinion caused a bit of commotion. Netizens flooded his comments with their own two cents as they tried to settle how boxing works.

@SLUGUMS commented:

"Okay now you're taking it too far bruv. You're talking Twak."

@steeliogerl commented:

"Naak did nothing. Most of his punches weren't even supposed to score points as they didn't land clean."

@Mr_Shuku commented:

"Yes, he could have knocked him out the first round."

@zsimayi commented:

"Depends on the criteria you're using- if activity = the criteria, then Naak won. Naak was the most active one but his punches were weak- if effective punches = the criteria, then maybe you're right. Cas was not busy but a few of his punches were effective ."

@u_Mihlali commented:

Source?

