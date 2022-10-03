Famous South African media personality Mr Smeg had the rumour mill spinning after sharing a picture of Babes Wodumo

Mr Smeg shared a snap of the Qqom star with her face beautifully done and raved about her stunning looks

Peeps quickly brought him to order, reminding him that Babes Wodumo is married and he should stay away

Mr Smeg got Mzansi talking when he shared a stunning picture of Gqom queen Babes Wodumo on his Twitter page.

The media personality headed to his social media page to shower the mother of one with praise. He captioned the post with his signature comment:

"Babes Wodumo is beautiful."

Although it was just an innocent post, peeps had a lot to say to Mr Smeg, real name Michael Bucwa. Twitter users said the star must stop posting images of married women on his timeline. Others warned him that Babes Wodumo's husband Mampintsha would come after him.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha trended on Twitter when unflattering snaps of the Wololo hitmaker made it online. The reality TV star's husband came out guns blazing at the trolls in a lengthy post.

@mocqueen said:

"Mr My friend Mr smeg she is married assemblief."

@DiDi_Loud wrote:

"To think that she could've been far in her career if it wasn't for that video. An international star even. Now she's back to those R50 ticket gigs. Smh."

@198Nozie commented:

"She is gorgeous Sad people say otherwise they always do it in their blood."

