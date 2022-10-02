Cassper Nyovest feels he needs a better opponent after defeating fellow rapper Priddy Ugly in the first round

The award-winning rapper was asked about who he wanted to face next, and he said fellow rapper AKA

Mufasa believes Mzansi is waiting patiently for the country's top rappers to fight against each other

Cassper Nyovest is on top of the world after defeating Priddy Ugly in the first round of their celebrity boxing match in Pretoria.

Cassper Nyovest has challenged fellow rapper AKA to a boxing match after he defeated Priddy Ugly. Image: @casspernyovest and @akaworldwide.

The Amademoni rapper, who lost the last match against singer and former Generations star Naak Musiq, knocked out his opponent without much effort.

Speaking in an interview shortly after the match, Cassper Nyovest said he wants to have Naak Musiq back in the ring because he still doesn't believe that he lost the fight.

He also added that the real fight that South African hip-hop lovers are waiting for is "Cassper Nyovest vs AKA". he called on his sworn enemy to fight him and give fans what they want. He said:

"I still want Naak Musiq back in this ring. Naak Musiq, wherever you are, stop running. Right now, there's no belt because Naak Musiq didn't wanna contest for the belt. If it's not Naak Musiq, the fight that everyone wants to see is Cassper Nyovest and AKA, so wherever you are, let's go, baby."

